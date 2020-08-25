Left Menu
Deeply unfair for Indian students to sit in national exams during COVID-19: Greta Thunberg

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it is deeply unfair for Indian students to sit for national exams amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:16 IST
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"It's deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," the 17-year-old activist tweeted. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET on September 13. This comes amid demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Several political leaders in India have also called for the postponement of JEE and NEET till the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams. On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September. (ANI)

