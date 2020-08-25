COVID-19: Germany warns against travel to southeast France

Germany is warning against travel to the Paris region and part of southeastern France as coronavirus infections rebound. The warning against nonessential travel issued by the foreign ministry on Monday evening came as Germany's national disease control center added the Ile-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur regions to a growing list of "risk areas." The list currently includes most of the world outside the European Union.

Inside the EU, it now includes all of Spain apart from the Canary Islands, parts of Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania and Belgium, and the two French regions. Luxembourg was recently dropped from the list. People arriving in Germany from "risk areas" are required to undergo virus tests and self-quarantine until the results arrive.