Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:50 IST
25 die, 12,800 face health problems due to extreme heat in Japan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday. The majority of people -- 45.4 per cent -- were affected by the heat while at home, while 17 per cent called an ambulance while at work, the agency said.

Of nearly 12,800 such calls, almost 4,000 were made by the elderly, while 387 people are still in critical state. Temperature in Tokyo and other parts of Japan is keeping up to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

This time of the year always brings extreme temperatures to Japan, and authorities are used to keeping record of related casualties. Owing to the heat, 126 people were killed and more than 70,000 others hospitalised with heat-related health complications last year. (ANI/Sputnik)

