UAE's de facto ruler discusses UAE-Israel deal with Pompeo -WAM

UAE's de facto ruler discusses UAE-Israel deal with Pompeo -WAMReuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:38 IST
The United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan, spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone on Tuesday, state news agency WAM said.
They discussed how to strengthen a U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE which was announced on Aug. 13. Pompeo is on a Middle East tour and was in Sudan on Tuesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- United Arab Emirates
- Abu Dhabi
- Sudan
- Middle East
- Israel
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur forces 2,500 into Chad, reports UN refugee agency
At least 81 people killed as South Sudan's disarmament erupts in violence
Violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur forces 2,500 into Chad: UN refugee agency
With Trump's help, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reach historic deal to normalize relations
Israel and the United Arab Emirates reach historic deal to normalize relations, with Trump's help