UAE's de facto ruler discusses UAE-Israel deal with Pompeo -WAM

The United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan, spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone on Tuesday, state news agency WAM said.

They discussed how to strengthen a U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE which was announced on Aug. 13. Pompeo is on a Middle East tour and was in Sudan on Tuesday.