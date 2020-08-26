Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Roman Polanksi loses court case; Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February and more

Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Roman Polanksi loses court case; Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported. Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings, and nightlife. The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organizers said in a statement.

'Impossible Orchestra' holds virtual performance to battle Mexico's domestic violence

Overcoming obstacles put in place by the coronavirus pandemic, some of classical music's most beloved artists are coming together to create a virtual ensemble to raise funds for women and children suffering domestic abuse in Mexico. Founded during the pandemic crisis by Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra, the 27-artist "Impossible Orchestra" on Tuesday released a video of the Danzón No. 2, a classic modern Mexican composition inspired by a Cuban dance.

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBC's Promenade concerts. But a decision by the public broadcaster to omit the words from two of the best known songs in this year's concert from London's Royal Albert Hall has sparked a bitter row over censorship and the country's imperial past.

Sotheby's changes beat with first hip-hop auction

It started out as just a plastic prop from a party shop but the gold colored crown that rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at an auction dedicated to hip-hop culture. After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, Sotheby's in New York is branching out again for the September auction, which will feature some 120 lots representing hip-hop artifacts, jewelry, fashion and fine art.

'West Wing' cast reuniting to boost turnout for U.S. elections

The cast of television's award-winning political drama "The West Wing" are getting back together for a special to promote voting in November's U.S. elections. Martin Sheen - a political activist in real life who played the liberal-leaning U.S. President Jed Bartlet on the NBC show - will reunite with his fictional White House staffers, portrayed by Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Janel Maloney and Richard Schiff, HBO Max said on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.The foll...

Cycling-BORA-Hansgrohe boss raises COVID-19 testing fears after false positive

The manager of German cycling team BORA-Hansgrohe has raised concern about COVID-19 testing ahead of the Tour de France after pulling his team out of the Bretagne Classic on Tuesday because of a false positive. BORA-Hansgrohe withdrew all o...

German coalition agrees to extend coronavirus relief for economy

German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europes biggest economy, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.The German economy con...

North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020