Shots fired on third night of Wisconsin unrest over police shooting of Black man
Three people were shot, one of them fatally, as gunfire broke out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Wednesday on the third straight day of unrest sparked by the police shooting of a Black man, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement. Social media video showed a gun battle among civilians, with several people rushing a man with a long gun who apparently had been knocked to the ground.Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:18 IST
Social media video showed a gun battle among civilians, with several people rushing a man with a long gun who apparently had been knocked to the ground. The video shows him firing at the people rushing towards him, one of whom falls to the ground. Several other shots are heard in the background.
