Volkswagen to test autonomous vehicles in China's Hefei

Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it will start testing autonomous vehicles in China's eastern city of Hefei, its first in the world's biggest auto market. Volkswagen will start the test in Hefei from September, it said in a statement. The test will be open to the public from next year.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:08 IST
The fleet will use premium Audi's e-tron electric sport utility vehicles.

