Afghan actress Saba Sahar shot at in Kabul

Afghanistan's popular actress and a police officer Saba Sahar was shot at in Kabul on her way to work. According to TOLO news, the incident happened on Tuesday in Kart-e-Naw area in PD8 of the Afghan capital Kabul when she was on her way to the office.

Her bodyguard and driver were also injured, her relatives were quoted as saying. Meanwhile, Amnesty International said on Twitter, "The rise in attacks and assassination attempts on human rights defenders, political activists, journalists and film actors is extremely worrying. These attacks must be investigated and the perpetrators should be held accountable. The authorities must protect everyone at risk."

TOLO news reported that Sahar, born in 1975 in Kabul, was an active police officer along with being a film director and producer.