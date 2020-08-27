Left Menu
Development News Edition

At RNC, Pence warns of impending Hurricane Laura

It was not clear until just before he took the stage that he would address the looming Category 4 hurricane. The strengthening storm menaced Texas and Louisiana along the Gulf Coast, raising fears of a 20-foot (6-metre) storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable".

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:45 IST
At RNC, Pence warns of impending Hurricane Laura

Vice President Mike Pence says people in the path of Hurricane Laura should heed warnings about the strength of the storm and he pledged the Trump administration's help. He said, “Stay safe and know that we'll be with you every step of the way.” Pence spoke at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, as he “humbly” accepted the GOP's nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention. It was not clear until just before he took the stage that he would address the looming Category 4 hurricane.

The strengthening storm menaced Texas and Louisiana along the Gulf Coast, raising fears of a 20-foot (6-metre) storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable". Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate, but not everyone did before winds began buffeting trees back and forth.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Margaret Qualley to headline Netflix series 'Maid'

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley will topline Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid. Actor Margot Robbies LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Televi...

Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms- French foreign minister

Frances foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to the inaction of its political elite who needed to quickly implement a new government to implement crucial reforms for the country.The international community ...

Biden sought 'hidden info' on Trump's incoming NSA: Ex-spy chief

US former spy chief has claimed that three weeks before the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden in his capacity as the vice president had asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on the incoming national ...

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020