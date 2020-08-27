Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow State University eyeing dual vaccine against COVID-19, flu: Virologist

Virologists at the Moscow State University (MSU) are studying the efficacy of developing a seasonal vaccine to battle both COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously, Professor Olga Karpova, the head of the Virology Department of the Biological Faculty at the MSU, told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:16 IST
Moscow State University eyeing dual vaccine against COVID-19, flu: Virologist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Virologists at the Moscow State University (MSU) are studying the efficacy of developing a seasonal vaccine to battle both COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously, Professor Olga Karpova, the head of the Virology Department of the Biological Faculty at the MSU, told Sputnik. "Yes, of course, and we have already proposed this option. We can make a seasonal [vaccine]. If, and this is a high probability, the coronavirus will remain with us at least for several seasons, then we are ready. We have the [building blocks] and, moreover, we have already been engaged in the development of a vaccine against influenza. That is, we can literally... put the blocks together and get such a vaccine," Karpova said, answering the question of whether it is possible to create a substance that allows vaccination against influenza and coronavirus at the same time.

She also added that in case of funding approval, the vaccine against multiple strains of coronaviruses -- polyvalent vaccine -- that Moscow State University is working on maybe about six months away from clinical trials. "We have a polyvalent vaccine, that is, we have universal antigens that will - I hope, I do not have accurate data yet - prevent re-infection even with some genetic changes in the virus," Karpova said.

However, Karpova explained that the longer-term effects of MSU's samples are not yet known, meaning they may not even reach the pretrial stage if any harmful aspects are established. On August 11, the Russian government officially registered Sputnik V as the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. Though the vaccine is still underway with the third -- last -- phase of clinical trials, as per the protocols of the World Health Organisation, Russian health officials said it had proven the capability to produce stable immunity against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies rookie Howard draws matchup with Nats ace Scherzer

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for a series sweep and a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The Phillies captured their third straight with a narrow 3-2 victory on Wednesday when Brandon...

We share workers: Chinese factories redeploy staff to weather pandemic blow

When the government of the south China city of Zhongshan heard that watchmaker Kam Yuen Group was furloughing more than 100 workers, it brokered a deal to shift the surplus staff to another manufacturer - a growing practiceThe arrangement w...

Hockey player Akashdeep Singh 'extremely delighted' after being selected for Arjuna Award

Indian Mens Hockey team forward Akashdeep Singh said that he is extremely delighted and honoured after the player got selected for this years Arjuna Award. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. I would...

White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

The White House is considering whether it can take action to prevent thousands of job losses in the airline industry a month before the election if it cannot reach a deal with Congress on a broader package of additional pandemic relief. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020