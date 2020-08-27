Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minneapolis under curfew, state of emergency after Black homicide suspect's death

The governor of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency in the city of Minneapolis after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night following the death of a Black homicide suspect who police say shot himself.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:36 IST
Minneapolis under curfew, state of emergency after Black homicide suspect's death
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The governor of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency in the city of Minneapolis after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night following the death of a Black homicide suspect who police say shot himself. The city has been the center of protests following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death and further violence against Black people have led to broader anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality in cities across the United States. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew following what he described as mass looting of businesses, destruction of property and unrest. Authorities also said there was misinformation spread in relation to the death of the suspect.

Video posted on social media, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters, showed shots being fired and ransacking of shops. Minneapolis police posted a surveillance video of the shooting on Twitter, saying that the victim, a suspect in a homicide, committed suicide and that no weapons were fired by police.

The video shows a Black man shooting himself at the entrance of a building as a nearby group of people ran away and police approached the scene. Minnesota governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and said the National Guard would be deployed in the area.

"Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order," Walz said in a statement. The police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday sparked three nights of unrest there that has included a wave of arson, widespread vandalism and a separate shooting that killed two people.

The protests have become a polarizing issue ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans described as a choice between "law and order" and lawlessness at their national convention on Wednesday. "The hard truth is you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," Pence told the crowd seated on a lawn at historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore in reference to the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump.

Police in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday declared a demonstration near a U.S. immigration agency building as an "unlawful gathering", ordering the crowds to disperse. Police said they made 11 arrests in the city which has been the scene of weeks of anti-racism protests and unrest. Violent protests also erupted in Oakland, California, resulting in the arrests of several people after multiple fires were set during the demonstrations, according to police.

Oakland police said on Twitter a fire was started at the Alameda Superior Court by people who protested in solidarity with Wisconsin demonstrators on Wednesday. The National Basketball Association, protesting against racial injustice, postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic.

And tennis player Naomi Osaka pulled out of the semi-finals of a tennis tournament in Ohio on Wednesday in protests against the shooting of Blake. Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father and has been a vocal supporter of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, said in a social media post: "Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman".

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns of risk of young infecting the old

The World Health Organizations chief for Europe has warned COVID-19 is a tornado with a long tail and says increased case counts among young people could ultimately passed on to more vulnerable older people and cause an uptick in deaths. Dr...

Real Estate Sector Witnesses Improved Market Sentiments in Unlock Phase

New Delhi India, Aug 27 ANINewsVoir The pervasive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is evident on real estate through stalled deals, halt in sales, and delay in launches. As India enters Unlock 4.0, the restarting of economic activity and pus...

Google supports EMEA retailers to accelerate their business recovery

Google on Thursday kicked off Accelerating Retail, a month of activities dedicated to helping retailers, regardless of their sizes, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa MEA accelerate their business recovery, both online and offline and ad...

E-Pathshala is 'nice initiative' for learning, coaches say in unison

National team coaches praised All India Football Federation AIFF and Sports Authority of India SAI for coming up with E-Pathshala -- the online learning portal, labelling it as a nice initiative where players can learn a lot from. This is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020