Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight takes off from Japan with 232 Indians

A special Air India flight, under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying 232 stranded Indians including two Japanese nationals and three infants has taken off from Tokyo and will soon be reaching India.

According to Indian Embassy in Japan, the eighth Air India repatriation flight from Narita Airport will be reaching Bengaluru via Mumbai.

In another tweet, the Embassy said, "We are very grateful to the @JapanGov and all concerned agencies in ensuring safe & secure repatriation of Indian nationals from Japan under the 5th phase of VandeBharatMission."The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.