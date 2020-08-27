White House's Kushner says will reach out to NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday

White House's Kushner says will reach out to NBA superstar LeBron James on ThursdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:10 IST
White House Adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday said he would reach out to basketball superstar LeBron James following NBA players' boycott to protest racial injustice in the wake of a police shooting that paralyzed a Black man in Wisconsin.
"I think that it's nice that they're standing up for the issue, but I'd like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive. And again, President Trump in this White House is willing to work with them," Kushner said in a Politico interview.
