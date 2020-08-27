Belarus detains around 20 journalists preparing to cover protest - Reuters witness

Belarus detains around 20 journalists preparing to cover protest - Reuters witnessReuters | Minsk | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:01 IST
Belarusian police detained around 20 journalists preparing to cover a protest in central Minsk on Thursday and confiscated their telephones and identity documents, a Reuters witness said.
It was not immediately clear why they were detained. Large and sustained nationwide protests have followed a presidential election on Aug. 9 that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's opponents say was rigged.
