Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frans Hals painting 'Two Laughing Boys' stolen for a third time

Thieves stole a painting by Dutch Golden-Age master Frans Hals from a small museum near the Dutch city of Utrecht on Thursday, police said, the third time the canvas has been stolen. The artwork, valued at 15 million euros ($18 million) by one expert, and dating from 1626, was taken from the Hofje van Aerden Museum before dawn on Thursday with thieves breaking into the building from the back door.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:41 IST
Frans Hals painting 'Two Laughing Boys' stolen for a third time
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thieves stole a painting by Dutch Golden-Age master Frans Hals from a small museum near the Dutch city of Utrecht on Thursday, police said, the third time the canvas has been stolen.

The artwork, valued at 15 million euros ($18 million) by one expert, and dating from 1626, was taken from the Hofje van Aerden Museum before dawn on Thursday with thieves breaking into the building from the back door. It is the second theft of a painting from a Dutch museum closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after a Van Gogh was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in March.

"Around 3:30 a.m. the alarm went off, and agents went straight to the museum," police said in a statement, calling for witnesses. "After the museum's manager could grant access to the area and building, it emerged that the back door had been forced open and one painting had been stolen." A spokesman for the museum referred all questions to the police.

RTL Nieuws cited art expert Arthur Brand as estimating the painting's value at around 15 million euros ($18 million). "Criminals know that major museums have sufficient security," he told the Dutch broadcaster, but smaller regional museums less so.

"They probably concluded it's worth a lot of money, and it's relatively easy to steal." Two Laughing Boys has been stolen twice before in its four-century history, including as recently as May 2011 from the same museum. Police recovered it later that year after arresting four men who tried to sell it.

The Van Gogh painting taken in Laren, the 1884 "Spring Garden," has not been recovered. Hals, a contemporary of Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn, was born in the early 1580s in Antwerp and moved as a child to the Dutch city of Haarlem. He began to work as an art restorer before becoming a portrait painter in his own right. He is best known for his painting "The Laughing Cavalier" as well as some of his life-size group portraits. He died in Haarlem 1666. ($1 = 0.8463 euros)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: woman, granddaughter killed as part of building crashes

A septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred around ...

COVID-19: Total recoveries cross 2.5 million, India conducts nearly 3.9 cr tests so far

While more than 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the country, Indias testing speed is also scoring a new high by each passing day. The country has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than...

Man shot dead in Delhi for intervening in fight

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead when he tried to intervene in a fight between two groups at a birthday party in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday i...

Human rights are the ‘means by which governments can successfully beat pandemics’, says UNAIDS chief

Interruptions of HIV services, harassment, abuse, arrests, deaths and a failure to respect human rights in the early responses to the pandemic have underscored how trust has been undermined, individuals harmed, and public health responses s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020