Three rockets fall in Iraq's Green Zone, no significant damage - military

Three rockets landed just after midnight local time on Friday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said in a statement. The military said the rockets were launched from Bajia neighborhood, west of the capital, but fell in an empty area and caused no significant damage.

Separately, on Thursday a rocket landed in Jadriya neighborhood, which is close to the Green Zone, but caused no significant damage, the military said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.