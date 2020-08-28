Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seventy-four face federal charges from Portland protests

Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed, the local US attorney announced Thursday.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 09:47 IST
Seventy-four face federal charges from Portland protests
Representative image Image Credit:

Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed, the local US attorney announced Thursday. The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property.

"Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety," Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings. Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city's mayor and some in the Black community have decried the violence, saying it's counterproductive.

Protesters and US agents assigned to protect federal property in Portland clashed late Wednesday outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in another night of violence. Some people in a crowd of about 200 disabled or vandalized building security cameras, shined laser lights at the agents and threw rocks and bottles at them, Portland police said in a statement issued Wednesday. A federal agent was injured after being hit in the leg by a rock, and police made 11 arrests, the Portland police statement said.

Portland's FBI chief on Wednesday said he is shifting the agency's resources to focus more heavily on the protests. On Thursday, local prosecutors said they had resolved the first felony case related to the protests when the defendant pleaded guilty.

Rollin Tristan Fodor, 18, entered the plea on a charge of first-degree arson and was sentenced to 45 days of time served, community service and three years of probation. As part of the plea, Fodor admitted he started a fire in an industrial-sized trash bin outside a beauty supply store near a police precinct during demonstrations on June 26.

Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County's newly elected prosecutor, has said he would dismiss lower-level, non-violent charges against hundreds of people arrested since late May during nightly protests. Felony crimes such as arson, however, will be prosecuted.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

John Harlan Kim upped to series regular on ‘9-1-1’ season 4

Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Foxs action series 9-1-1. Kim appeared last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie Chimn...

Telangana reports 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state, informed the Health Department, Telangana Government. The total number of cases inclu...

Ronaldo pledges to 'reach higher' in 3rd year with Juventus

While Lionel Messis future remains a major question in world soccer, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has professed his complete dedication to Juventus entering the third season of a four-year contract with the Italian club. As Im getting r...

States requires to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines; Seek permission for any exemption: SC

States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption, they will have to seek permission, said Supreme Court.States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020