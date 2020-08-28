Left Menu
Development News Edition

5th federal execution of 2020 on again after late ruling

The scheduled federal execution of a 10-year-old Kansas girl's killer was back on track Friday after an appellate panel tossed a lower court's ruling that would have required the government to get a drug prescription before it could use pentobarbital to kill the inmate.

PTI | Terrehaute | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:16 IST
5th federal execution of 2020 on again after late ruling

The scheduled federal execution of a 10-year-old Kansas girl's killer was back on track Friday after an appellate panel tossed a lower court's ruling that would have required the government to get a drug prescription before it could use pentobarbital to kill the inmate. Questions about whether pentobarbital causes pain prior to death has been a focus of last-minute appeals for Keith Nelson, who would be the fifth person to die this year and the second this week in the Trump administration's resumption of federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. All the executions by lethal pentobarbital injection have been carried out at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

If Nelson's lawyer appeals Friday to the Supreme Court on the prescription issue, the decision on whether Nelson lives or dies Friday could still come down to the high court. But similar moves to delay three other executions last month failed, with the high court ruling 5-to-4 allow them to proceed. A flurry of filing by Nelson's legal team over several weeks zeroed in on pentobarbital, a barbituate that depresses the central nervous system and, in high doses, eventually stops the heart.

In one filing in early August, attorneys for the 45-year-old Nelson cited an unofficial autopsy on one inmate executed last month, William Purkey, saying it indicated evidence of pulmonary edema in which the lungs fill with fluid and causes a painful sensation akin to drowning. In her now-overturned ruling, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan halted Nelson's execution early Thursday, saying laws regulating drugs require the prescriptions, even for executions. Government attorneys appealed and within hours a panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw out Chutkan's order with little explanation.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

John Harlan Kim upped to series regular on ‘9-1-1’ season 4

Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Foxs action series 9-1-1. Kim appeared last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie Chimn...

Telangana reports 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state, informed the Health Department, Telangana Government. The total number of cases inclu...

Ronaldo pledges to 'reach higher' in 3rd year with Juventus

While Lionel Messis future remains a major question in world soccer, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has professed his complete dedication to Juventus entering the third season of a four-year contract with the Italian club. As Im getting r...

States requires to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines; Seek permission for any exemption: SC

States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption, they will have to seek permission, said Supreme Court.States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020