Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons. 2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister. Aug 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan's longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle. Aug 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health. Some key dates in his life and career: Sept 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.
1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo. 1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.
1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi. 2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.
2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister. 2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.
2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister. 2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.
2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with US President Donald Trump, including golfing. Aug 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan's longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.
Aug 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons..
