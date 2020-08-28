Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons. 2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister. Aug 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan's longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle. Aug 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons..

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:21 IST
Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health. Some key dates in his life and career: Sept 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo. 1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi. 2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister. 2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister. 2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with US President Donald Trump, including golfing. Aug 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan's longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BTS drops two more 'Dynamite' remixes

BTS fans have another reason to rejoice The South-Korean band has released two additional remix versions of their new hit song Dynamite. One of the remixes is the Tropical version, while the other is Poolside version. The newly released tra...

R.K.Singh graces ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS

Shri R.K.Singh, Union Minister of Power and New Renewable Energy and the ex-officio Patron of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States AREAS graced the ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS on 27th August 2020 through online pl...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya takes over as NTPC Director

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya has taken charge as its Director Projects. Before appointment as Director Projects, NTPC, he has worked as MD and CEO Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Execu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020