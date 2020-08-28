Four tribal children injured in landmine blast in northwest Pakistan

Four tribal children aged between 7 and 12 years were injured in a landmine blast in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said

The blast occurred at a border point between Wana and Tiarza area in the restive tribal South Waziristan district. The injured children, who belong to the Ahmedzai tribe, have been identified as Raheela, 7, Shakila, 8, Ziaullah, 12, and Meena, 5. The children have been admitted to hospital in Wana.