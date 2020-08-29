2 dead, 1 hurt after helicopter crashes in Lagos, Nigeria
Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos, authorities said Friday. The dead include the pilot and a passenger in the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in the area.PTI | Lagos | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:18 IST
Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos, authorities said Friday. The dead include the pilot and a passenger in the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency. The third person was also in the helicopter and is receiving medical attention.
Helicopter parts were littered at the scene, and a wall and a house were damaged in the middle-class Opebi neighborhood. It is not clear yet what caused the accident. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in the area.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lagos
- Nigeria
- Ibrahim Farinloye
- Opebi
- Murtala Muhammed International Airport
ALSO READ
Nigeria: INEC to recruit 20,000 election staff for Edo governorship election
Ireland to return 5.5 mln euros in Abacha loot to Nigeria - statement
Nigeria in turmoil over China's debt-trap diplomacy
Nigeria: NBS records 21.8 million unemployed people due to COVID-19 crisis
Nigeria: Government embarks N126 billion to upgrade health infrastructure