2 dead, 1 hurt after helicopter crashes in Lagos, Nigeria

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:18 IST
2 dead, 1 hurt after helicopter crashes in Lagos, Nigeria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos, authorities said Friday. The dead include the pilot and a passenger in the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency. The third person was also in the helicopter and is receiving medical attention.

Helicopter parts were littered at the scene, and a wall and a house were damaged in the middle-class Opebi neighborhood. It is not clear yet what caused the accident. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in the area.

