India 'proud' to co-sponsor Indonesia's resolution on Women in Peacekeeping

India on Friday said that it is proud to co-sponsor Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York's resolution on Women in Peacekeeping. "India is proud to co-sponsor @indonesiaunny's resolution the Security Council today on Women in Peacekeeping," Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations tweeted.

India further said, "In line with the priorities we have set for ourselves during our tenure in the Security Council beginning 2021, India will continue to push for greater involvement of women in all areas." India had made history in 2007 when it deployed the first all-women Formed Police Unit in the United Nations Mission in Liberia. (ANI)