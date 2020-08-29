Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalai Lama expresses concern over poor health of Shinzo Abe

Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed concern over the poor health of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had on Friday resigned due to health issues.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:33 IST
Dalai Lama expresses concern over poor health of Shinzo Abe
Dalai Lama. Image Credit: ANI

Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed concern over the poor health of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had on Friday resigned due to health issues. In a letter to Abe, Dalai Lama wrote, "I pray that your treatment will be successful. It is admirable that you have considered the greater good of the country and decided to step down from the position of Prime Minister in order to receive medical attention."

"I have great respect for your leadership and dedication to the service of others," he added. On Friday, Sputnik quoted Abe as saying at a press conference, "In June this year, I was told that there were signs of recurrence of my chronic condition called ulcerative colitis, and I did my best at work while taking medicine."

"But starting the middle of last month, my physical condition changed, and I felt very exhausted. Recurrence of the disease was confirmed at the beginning of this month," he added. Abe said he would step down because his worsened condition and treatment could threaten the decision-making process.

"In politics, getting results is the most important thing. Facing illness and treatment and being in poor physical form, I could not let myself make mistakes in important political decisions and fail to achieve results," he said further. "I have decided that I should not continue to hold the position of the prime minister, as I can no longer firmly carry out the mandate given to me by the people. I've decided to resign as Prime Minister," Sputnik reported further quoting Abe.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

MCI allows students to pursue medical course abroad, mandates them to qualify NEET in 2020 or 2021

The Delhi High Court has been informed by the Medical Council of India MCI that all candidates, who are taking admissions in foreign universities for pursuing a medical course, can go on the condition that they qualify the NEET-UG this year...

Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police on Saturday disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.The protest came as infections rise ...

'Caffeine-nap' can help stay alert during night shift at work

As per a new study, people taking a caffeine-nap -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed marked improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess. A simple coffee and a quick ...

Tunnel under IB was constructed with knowledge, 'hand' of Pak: BSF IG

A top BSF official said on Saturday that a major underground tunnel that was found in Samba, originating from Pakistan, was constructed with the knowledge and hand of the neighbouring nation. The remarks of BSF Inspector General Jammu fron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020