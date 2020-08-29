Left Menu
UK records 1,108 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more people die

Twelve more people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of their first positive test result for COVID-19, taking the country's death toll to 41,498, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:04 IST
The government's COVID-19 dashboard also shows that the number of positive cases rose by 1,108 over the last 24 hours to 332,752. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], August 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Twelve more people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of their first positive test result for COVID-19, taking the country's death toll to 41,498, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Saturday.

The government's COVID-19 dashboard also shows that the number of positive cases rose by 1,108 over the last 24 hours to 332,752.

As of Saturday, the UK has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days. (ANI/Sputnik)

