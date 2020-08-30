'Silence means endorsement': Baloch activist Bugti on Internation Day against enforced disappearances

On the occasion of the international day against enforced disappearances, Baloch activist Brahumdagh Bugti said today is a reminder that international community will do nothing and no single country will act unless they have their own interest. "On the international day against enforced disappearances today is reminder that the international community will do nothing, no single country will act unless they have their own interest. Silence means endorsement and neutrality mean I always supported and will support powerful," Bugti said in a tweet.

A large number of Baloch people, including political activists, journalists, and other intellectuals have been victims of enforced disappearance in the Balochistan province. The Baloch activists claim that they have been abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres.

The security forces also kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claim the Baloch political parties. Baloch Sindhi Forum UK held a protest in front of the British parliament to highlight enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Sindh and Balochistan.

"Today, on the eve of "International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances", Baloch Sindhi Forum UK held a protest in front of the British parliament to highlight #EnforcedDisappearances by Pakistani forces in Sindh and Balochistan. #DisappearancesInBalochistan #MissingPersons" tweeted Baloch National Movement (BNM).