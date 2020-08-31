FACTBOX-Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

FACTBOX-Key winners at the MTV Video Music AwardsReuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 07:54 IST
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
BEST COLLABORATION Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
BEST K-POP BTS "On"
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST Doja Cat
BEST POP BTS – "On"
BEST R&B The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
BEST HIP-HOP Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE CNCO – Unplugged At Home