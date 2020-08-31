Left Menu
FACTBOX-Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 07:54 IST
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

BEST COLLABORATION Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande"Rain On Me"

BEST K-POP BTS "On"

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST Doja Cat

BEST POP BTS – "On"

BEST R&B The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

BEST HIP-HOP Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE CNCO – Unplugged At Home

