Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 takes loved ones, then the rituals to mourn them

Now the company's agents have the difficult task of telling families that some of those practices are no longer allowed. One informal tradition around South African funerals is a casual gathering after the burial at the home of the deceased, known as an “after tears.” Earlier in the country's lockdown, police arrested people in the capital, Pretoria, who hosted an “after tears” gathering.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:49 IST
COVID-19 takes loved ones, then the rituals to mourn them
Representative image

When Khumbulani Moyo heard that his daughter had died of pneumonia while he was away on a work trip, he was shattered. Then he faced South Africa's new reality: His beloved 22-year-old Siphesihle Sithole would have to be buried within four days, in the absence of relatives beyond her parents. Traditional burial practices were set aside.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought layers of pain to the country, claiming more than 14,000 lives and the rituals to mourn them. A South African funeral is usually an elaborate affair, often held on Saturday and last through Sunday, with family members and other mourners traveling from around the country, holding overnight vigils and washing the body.

"A seed is fallen to the ground," a popular mourning hymn goes, the single phrase repeated until the end. Hundreds of people can attend the funerals — and some still do despite the government's new restrictions limiting mourners to 50.

Some of those funerals have been blamed as super-spreading events for the coronavirus. Earlier this year, officials in Eastern Cape province identified 200 cases linked to two funerals in the cities of Port Elizabeth and Port St. Johns. Even South Africa's leaders have broken the rules. At the state funeral of prominent anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, who decades ago was sentenced to prison with Nelson Mandela, ruling party members were criticized for failing to observe social distancing as they crowded around the casket.

Burying his daughter was a difficult experience, Moyo told The Associated Press. Relatives in neighboring Zimbabwe and even elsewhere in South Africa could not attend, as travel between the provinces was prohibited. And the body was not handed over the day before the funeral, as per tradition, to allow mourners to gather at the family home. Instead, the body now must be taken directly from the mortuary to the gravesite or crematorium.

As an alternative, some undertakers agree to drive the hearse by the home of the deceased on the way to the grave. Tagu Sibeko, operations manager at Maziya Funerals in the township of Katlehong east of Johannesburg, said the ritual that has been most disrupted by the new regulations is the washing of the body by the family before burial.

"In African tradition, the family would come and wash the body, we would then coffin the body and on Friday we would deliver the body to the family. It would stay there until Saturday when the funeral happens. That has completely changed. "With COVID-19, the body already leaves the hospital already put in three or four body bags, which are not supposed to be opened," Sibeko said.

Because of the surge in deaths, families can no longer choose when to have the burial. "We have never been this busy before," Sibeko said. "Normally we bury on Saturdays and Sundays, but that has completely changed because now we bury every single day." He worries about being infected himself.

Some coffins of COVID-19 victims are now affixed with yellow stickers with a biohazard symbol and the words "Highly Contagious." The CEO of Avbob funeral insurance company, Carl van der Riet, said the government regulations are making what was already a traumatic experience even worse. The company manages funeral payment plans for millions of South Africans and produces coffins and caskets. "Clients, and sometimes families, process trauma and grief in different ways," he said. Now the company's agents have the difficult task of telling families that some of those practices are no longer allowed.

One informal tradition around South African funerals is a casual gathering after the burial at the home of the deceased, known as an "after tears." Earlier in the country's lockdown, police arrested people in the capital, Pretoria, who hosted an "after tears" gathering. People found guilty of breaking the regulations face a fine or imprisonment of up to six months.

As South Africa continues to gradually ease lockdown regulations, many hope that such rituals will be allowed again..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade. While less precipitous than e...

Lifology asks parents to turn into super parents with a hilarious take on children's curiosity

New Delhi India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir Lifology, a Guinness world record holder and a Parent Support Eco-system that helps parents to guide children to the right education career and future, launched its first campaign for parents, Ready rahog...

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020