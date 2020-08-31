Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several hurt in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast, police say gas fault likely

Several people were injured on Monday in an explosion that was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi, the police said in a statement. The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city's Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi-owned the National daily said, adding that other retail outlets were also damaged.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:27 IST
Several hurt in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast, police say gas fault likely
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several people were injured on Monday in an explosion that was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi, the police said in a statement.

The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city's Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi-owned the National daily said, adding that other retail outlets were also damaged. Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.

Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building. Rashid Saeed Street is also known as the airport road, where top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to land later on Monday, in a historical trip between Israel and another Arab country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade. While less precipitous than e...

Lifology asks parents to turn into super parents with a hilarious take on children's curiosity

New Delhi India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir Lifology, a Guinness world record holder and a Parent Support Eco-system that helps parents to guide children to the right education career and future, launched its first campaign for parents, Ready rahog...

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020