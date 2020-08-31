Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-'Boring' Belgian GP prompts calls for end to tyre management races

"It’s not something I particularly enjoy," he added. "You want to be able to attack, and push-push-push-push-push, do a stop, push-push-push." The Belgian race followed a similarly uneventful procession with an emphasis on tyre management like the previous race in Spain, also won by Hamilton in dominant style. "It was pretty boring to be honest," said Verstappen, who at one point quipped that the music playing in the background of the news conference was more exciting than his lonely drive to third.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:58 IST
Motor racing-'Boring' Belgian GP prompts calls for end to tyre management races

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton led calls for races with more pitstops and an end to "tyre management", after a Belgian Grand Prix described by his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen as boring.

The Briton led each of the 44 laps on his way to a pole-to-flag victory in Sunday's race in which the top four finished in the order they started. Most of the field made one pitstop during the race, earlier than planned due to a safety car, and had to nurse their tyres to the finish, effectively neutralising the battle at the front.

"It’s not particularly exciting, as Max said, but it’s a medium-high speed circuit so there’s a lot of force that goes through these tyres," said Hamilton who has won five of this season's seven races. "It’s not something I particularly enjoy," he added.

"You want to be able to attack, and push-push-push-push-push, do a stop, push-push-push." The Belgian race followed a similarly uneventful procession with an emphasis on tyre management like the previous race in Spain, also won by Hamilton in dominant style.

"It was pretty boring to be honest," said Verstappen, who at one point quipped that the music playing in the background of the news conference was more exciting than his lonely drive to third. "I really enjoy driving here and honestly, we did 44 laps right? So, I probably did 38 of them managing a lot."

Teams normally opt to make as few pitstops as possible because running slower on track to manage their tyres costs them less time. There is also the risk that drivers come out behind slower runners, which because of the aerodynamic characteristics of modern Formula One cars can be difficult to pass.

"You need to have two to three stop races, I think that mixes the order up, it mixes the strategy up," said Verstappen's Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. "Pretty much everyone elected to take a one-stop strategy (at Spa). That’s never going to produce an exciting grand prix."

Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli said driver feedback was taken into account when developing tyres, although balancing often competing and contradictory demands can be difficult. This year's specification for tyres, first introduced in 2019, is set to be carried over into next season.

Pirelli's first chance to make changes will come in 2022 with the introduction of 18-inch wheels. "We cannot have 100% grip and 100% consistency and no degradation and all of that," said Pirelli's racing head Mario Isola, responding to Hamilton's calls for tyres that are grippy and durable.

"I know drivers like the grip, I know drivers are asking for an ideal tyre. So we will focus on that for 2022," Isola added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Indigrid acquires GPTL transmission project from Sterlite Power for Rs 1,080 cr

IndiGrid on Monday said it has completed acquisition of GPTL transmission project from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of Rs 1,080 crore. With the acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Ltd GPTL for an enterprise value of Rs 1,080...

MP bypolls crucial for development of state: Union minister

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday termed upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, which are emerging as a battle of prestige between ruling BJP and opposition Congress, as crucial for the development of the state. The byelec...

The Latest: WHO survey finds virus disrupts health services

The UN health agency says a new survey found that 90 per cent of countries that responded reported fallout from COVID-19 on the provision of other health care services like immunisation, family planning services, and cancer and cardiovascul...

Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be obser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020