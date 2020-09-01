Syria says two killed, seven wounded in Israeli missile attack

Left Menu
A Syrian military source said that an Israeli missile attack on Syria killed two people, injured seven others and caused damage on Monday, state media reported. The state news agency SANA cited the source as saying that Syrian air defences had intercepted most of the Israeli missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights toward military sites south of Damascus.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 03:43 IST
A Syrian military source said that an Israeli missile attack on Syria killed two people, injured seven others and caused damage on Monday, state media reported.

The state news agency SANA cited the source as saying that Syrian air defences had intercepted most of the Israeli missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights toward military sites south of Damascus. SANA later said a civilian woman had been killed and her husband injured in the blast. It was not immediately clear if she was among the two deaths initially reported by the military source, who had said that seven soldiers were wounded.

An Israeli military spokesman contacted earlier by Reuters had declined to comment on the initial report by Syrian state media of an Israeli air strike. Earlier this month Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria in what it described as retaliation for an attempted bombing of a fence along the Golan armistice line between the two countries by what Israel described as an enemy squad.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militias, including Lebanon's Hezbollah. Israel sees Iran's presence in Syria, in support of President Bashar al-Assad's government in the country's civil war, as a strategic threat.

