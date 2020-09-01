Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

The proposed law was "the only reasonable way to even up the bargaining power between Facebook, Google and Australian News Media Businesses," Fair said. Facebook's Easton in his blog post called the proposed law "unprecedented in its reach", and said the company could either remove news entirely or agree to pay publishers for as much content as they wanted at a price with no clear limits.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:25 IST
Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, further escalating tension with the Australian government. Under Australia's closely watched internet reforms, the country will become the first to make the social media behemoth and Alphabet Inc's Google pay for news sourced from local providers under a royalty-style system.

Facebook's plan to block the sharing of news on Australian user accounts, rather than pay royalties, puts the firm broadly in step with Google on the matter and pushes the prospect of an agreement with the government further out of reach. "Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram," Facebook Australia Managing Director Will Easton said in a blog post, referring to two Facebook-owned platforms.

"This is not our first choice - it is our last. It is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia's news and media sector". Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hit back, saying the proposed law was in the national interest, followed 18 months of public inquiry and would create a more sustainable local media industry where original content was paid for.

"We don't respond to coercion or heavy handed threats wherever they come from," Frydenberg said in an email to Reuters' request for comment. Bridget Fair, chief executive of Free TV Australia, a lobby group for free-to-air broadcasters, said Facebook's plan amounted to "bullying" and that the U.S. firm would "say and do anything to avoid making a fair payment for news content".

"Australian Facebook users are being held to ransom as a tactic to intimidate the Australian government into backing down on this issue," she said in a statement. The proposed law was "the only reasonable way to even up the bargaining power between Facebook, Google and Australian News Media Businesses," Fair said.

Facebook's Easton in his blog post called the proposed law "unprecedented in its reach", and said the company could either remove news entirely or agree to pay publishers for as much content as they wanted at a price with no clear limits. "Unfortunately, no business can operate that way," he wrote.

Like in most countries, Australia's traditional media companies in recent years have seen their mainstay advertising income streams eroded by online competitors, and consumers shy away from paid subscription. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which drafted the proposed law, was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. It has argued the law would allow news businesses to negotiate fair payment for journalists' work.

Last month, Google began an advertising campaign using pop-up ads on its main search page that said its free service would be "at risk" and users' personal data could be shared if the firm is made to pay news organisations for their content. The ACCC called the statements "misinformation".

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...

Maha: Lost 3-yr-old girl reunited with parents within 2 hours

A three-year-old girl, who got separated from her parents here in Maharashtra, was reunited with them within two hours by police, an official said. The girl was brought to Shanti Nagar police station by an 81-year-old man on Sunday after he...

Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be o...

Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden

Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. Prominent US leaders and organ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020