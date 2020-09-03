Twitter account of India PM Mode's personal website apparently hacked

Twitter account of India PM Mode's personal website apparently hackedReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:49 IST
A Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mode's personal website appeared to be hacked early on Thursday with a series of tweets requesting its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency, which was subsequently taken down.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Mode's office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account Narendra.