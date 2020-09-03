India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership will grow from strength to strength: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Vietnam on the country's 75th National Day, hoping that the ties between the two countries will grow from strength to strength.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 05:54 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Vietnam on the country's 75th National Day, hoping that the ties between the two countries will grow from strength to strength.
He expressed confidence over the growing comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.
"On 75th National Day of Vietnam, felicitations to my colleague Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Vietnam and the Government and people of Vietnam. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," said EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- S Jaishankar
- Vietnam
- India
- Pham Binh Minh
ALSO READ
Global responses to terrorism and pandemic have tended to emerge only when there has been sufficient disruptions: S Jaishankar.
Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like pandemic impacts all humanity: S Jaishankar.
We still lack a comprehensive convention on terrorism: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at TERI event.
India's growth has to be a lifting tide for entire region: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
States that have turned production of terrorists as primary export attempted to paint themselves as victims of terrorism: S Jaishankar.