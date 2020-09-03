India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership will grow from strength to strength: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Vietnam on the country's 75th National Day, hoping that the ties between the two countries will grow from strength to strength.

He expressed confidence over the growing comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"On 75th National Day of Vietnam, felicitations to my colleague Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Vietnam and the Government and people of Vietnam. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," said EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (ANI)