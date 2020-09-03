India thanks UNSC members for thwarting Pak attempt to get 2 Indians listed as terrorists

Left Menu
India has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistan's bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world body's sanctions committee as well as Islamabad's "blatant attempt” to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:14 IST
Representative Image

India has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistan's bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world body's sanctions committee as well as Islamabad's "blatant attempt" to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism. Pakistan had submitted the names of Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik for designation under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. However, Pakistan's attempt was thwarted on Wednesday as the US, the UK, France, Germany and Belgium blocked the move in the Council to list Appaji and Patnaik. Sources said no evidence was given by Pakistan in its case to get the individuals listed. Similarly, an earlier attempt by Pakistan to list Ajoy Mistry and Venumadhav Dongara was blocked by the Council around June/July. "Pakistan's blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan's designs," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Wednesday

Last month, India had laid bare a lie by Pakistan about Indian nationals in the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions List of the UN Security Council. In response to the remark by Pakistan that it submitted names of the four Indians to be proscribed under the Sanctions List, India had said the Sanctions List is "public and the world can see none of these individuals are in it. The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention".

