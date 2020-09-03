Left Menu
Development News Edition

US officials: No new environmental study for nuclear lab

Lab officials last year detailed plans for USD 13 billion worth of construction projects over the next decade at the northern New Mexico complex as it prepares for plutonium pit production.

PTI | Albuquerque | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:37 IST
US officials: No new environmental study for nuclear lab

The National Nuclear Security Administration says it doesn't need to do an additional environmental review for Los Alamos National Laboratory before it begins producing key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal because it has enough information. Watchdog groups are concerned about Tuesday's announcement, saying the plutonium pit production work will amount to a vast expansion of the lab's nuclear mission and that more analysis should be done.

Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It's facing a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year — a mission that has support from the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation. The work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars to update buildings or construct new factories. The work will be shared by the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, which has been tasked with producing at least 50 plutonium cores a year.

The National Nuclear Security Administration on Tuesday released its final supplemental analysis of a site-wide environmental impact statement done for the lab more than a decade ago. The agency concluded that no further analysis is required. Critics have pushed for a new environmental impact statement, saying the previous 2008 analysis didn't consider a number of effects related to increased production, such as the pressure it puts on infrastructure, roads and the housing market.

“The notion that comprehensive environmental analysis is not needed for this gigantic program is a staggering insult to New Mexicans and an affront to any notion of environmental law and science,” Greg Mello of the Los Alamos Study Group said in a statement. Lab officials last year detailed plans for USD 13 billion worth of construction projects over the next decade at the northern New Mexico complex as it prepares for plutonium pit production. About $3 billion of that would be spent on improvements to existing plutonium facilities for the pit work, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The lab also has said that it plans to add an additional 1,200 jobs to its workforce by 2026..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

Amazon brought a little cheer to Britains troubled labour market on Thursday, saying it will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs in 2020, taking total new hires this year to 10,000.Last month the number of people in work in Britain suffer...

Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Flipkart

MumbaiBengaluru, September 03, 2020 Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touch point. This includes offering them rele...

Kannada film industry drug abuse: CCB summons actress Ragini Dwivedi

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has summoned film actress Ragini Dwivedi in this connection, police sources said. The actress too confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that she h...

IndiGo starts Kochi-Male flights under air bubble pact

IndiGo said it has started flights on the Kochi-Male route from Thursday under the bilateral air bubble arrangement between India and Maldives. Under an air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries operate special international passenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020