Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-ASOS, AO World and Ocado winners as online sales surge during UK lockdown

YOUR FOOD'S HERE Among the star performers are online grocery shops such as Ocado Group which have seen demand surge as British people eat at home more. The strength of supermarkets' online offerings have been the key determinant in how they have fared.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:56 IST
GRAPHIC-ASOS, AO World and Ocado winners as online sales surge during UK lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A rapid shift to online shopping in Britain due to COVID-19 has boosted retailers' sales and share prices, even though footfall in high street shops remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

The half-a-trillion dollar retail industry suffered a near-fatal blow in March when the United Kingdom enforced a lockdown to limit the spread of the virus. But although one in 10 physical shops remain empty, meteoric gains in major online players have helped the MSCI's UK retail index outperform the country's benchmark FTSE 100 by a huge margin.

1/ DING DONG! YOUR FOOD'S HERE Among the star performers are online grocery shops such as Ocado Group which have seen demand surge as British people eat at home more.

The strength of supermarkets' online offerings have been the key determinant in how they have fared. Ocado shares are up around 120% since the start of March, compared to small declines in traditional supermarkets such as Tesco (down around 4%) and Sainsbury's (down 10%).

From March to May this year, the proportion of UK food sales made online shot up to 11.3%, doubling within a few months, prompting Tesco to step up hiring to cope with the exponential growth. "The pandemic has digitized whole new sections of the population," said Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital. "Online is here to stay."

Online shopping as a proportion of UK sales surged in March, April and May. But while online shopping for non-food products has since dipped, online grocery shopping remains elevated. 2/ PYJAMAS TO WORK

Online clothing giant ASOS is another star performer, with shares up around 70% since the start of March as people working from home loaded up on loungewear. Fast fashion company Boohoo had been quickly recovering from an early-March lockdown dip, until its share price took a hit in July when The Sunday Times reported on dire conditions in one of its factories.

But, it soon recovered and in the 12 weeks to Aug. 25, ASOS and Boohoo grew the quickest within the apparel space and, along with JD Sports, gained market share, according to Barclays equity analysts. 3/ PEOPLE AND PETS AT HOME

Pent-up demand has seen a rise in spending in home improvement sectors like DIY and furnishings, said Peel Hunt's retail analyst John Stevenson, as many people saved money during the lockdown and, stuck at home, spend more on improving their surroundings. Kingfisher, which owns DIY store B&Q, has jumped 47% since the beginning of March, while Dunelm is up around 40%. British discount retailer B&M, was promoted to FTSE 100 after outperforming.

It's not just furniture and decorations: Pets at Home shares shot up more than 30% in July as demand for pets during the pandemic offset the impact of fewer owners seeking its vet services. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Liberum have all raised their target price since then. Tech hardware firm AO World, one of the biggest winners during the health crisis, has seen revenue surge both during lockdown and as it eased, with the share price up a colossal 187% as of Thursday.

"Fundamentally they're probably going to end this year with 50% more active customers than they had last year and those customers aren't suddenly going to switch away," Peel Hunt's Stevenson said. 4/ KABOOM! RETAIL SALES EXPLODE

To be sure, the lockdown beneficiaries aren't relying on people re-furnishing their home offices every quarter in order to maintain their success. "No one's realistically expecting their sales to keep on growing at those crazy rates," said CMC Capital Markets analyst David Madden.

But in a world of ultra-low interest rates, there are fewer attractive options for investors quitting airline and travel stocks, he said. ($1 = 0.7529 pounds)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man, his uncle held for duping people on e-commerce website

A 25-year-old man and his uncle were arrested for allegedly duping people on an e-commerce website, police said on Thursday. According to a police complaint lodged by Sanjeev Maan, a man posing as an Army official approached him for buying ...

Govt says ready to answer every question asked in Parliament; Oppn cries foul

The government on Thursday said it will answer every question asked in Parliament and 160 unstarred questions will be answered every day during the upcoming Monsoon session starting September 14, sources said. Countering the Opposition char...

Rajnath holds talks with Russian counterpart to bolster defence, strategic cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he had an excellent meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu here and discussed a wide range of issues, especially how to deepen defence and strategic cooperation. Singh, who ar...

Bihar govt increases contributions for varsity staff under new pension scheme

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Thursday said that Bihar government has increased its contributions for university staff availing the new contributory pension scheme. The government has increased its contribution from 10 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020