Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday. "I had no choice.

Reuters | Portland | Updated: 04-09-2020 03:04 IST
Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report
A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.

"I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that," Michael Reinoehl said in a video interview provided to Vice News regarding the Saturday shooting of Aaron Danielson.

