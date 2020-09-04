Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 million discounted meals eaten in UK during August

For Aug. 31, it said bookings were up 216 per cent from the same day in 2019. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the scheme helped protect the jobs of 1.8 million people working in the hospitality sector and boosted the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus-recession, which saw economic output in Britain shrink by around 20 per cent.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 08:37 IST
100 million discounted meals eaten in UK during August

Around 100 million discounted meals were eaten by British diners during August as part of a government drive to encourage nervous customers back to restaurants. Figures published Friday by the Treasury department show that the so-called “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme for August cost more than envisioned. It is set to cost a lot more as participating eateries have until the end of September to make claims.

Under the programme, sitting customers could receive a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants between Monday and Wednesday up to 10 pounds (USD 13) per person. Food outlets from Michelin-starred outlets to international burger chains then get the discount reimbursed by the government within five days. Critics say the scheme was short-term gimmick by the government to court public favour following a series of missteps on the coronavirus front and merely shifted dining habits from the end of the week to the start. Many say the scheme did not change the underlying dynamics facing the industry, as summer turns to winter and people will be largely forced to eat indoors, which is more conducive to spreading the virus.

Lorenzo Nargi, co-director of three Lorenzo Italian restaurants in southeast London, said the scheme was not good for structure of the business and that customers had fallen sharply on non-discounted days. “All this has done is messed us about,” he said. “It ultimately stripped revenue from other days.” By the end of August, the cutoff point, the government said the scheme had cost it 522 million pounds (USD 680 million), 22 million pounds more than estimated.

Citing figures from the online reservation company, Open Table, it said early-week business in August was up by more than 50 per cent from the year before. That's a sharp contrast to July, when restrictions were eased and restaurant bookings were down 54 per cent on average from Mondays to Wednesdays. For Aug. 31, it said bookings were up 216 per cent from the same day in 2019.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the scheme helped protect the jobs of 1.8 million people working in the hospitality sector and boosted the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus-recession, which saw economic output in Britain shrink by around 20 per cent. “From the get-go, our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before," he said.

Restaurants and other food outlets such as pubs were only allowed to reopen on July 4, more than three months after they were closed as part of lockdown measures to fight the spread of coronavirus. Britain has Europe's highest death toll in the pandemic at over 41,600 people. David Page, chairman of Fulham Shore, which owns The Real Greek chain, said the scheme “immediately” increased customer numbers by over 50 per cent, enabling it to get staff back to work.

“In fact, we are now creating new jobs, by hiring and training more people as fast as we can,” he said..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson gets 2-shot lead and another crack at FedEx Cup

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed and starts with a two-shot lead at the Tour Championship, not nearly enough to tempt him into looking too far ahead at a FedEx Cup title that already has slipped away from him once before. Its not like Ive g...

NZ making short-term changes to visa settings to help visitors and migrants

The Government is making short-term, practical changes to visa settings to help visitors and other temporary migrants remain in New Zealand lawfully while they arrange travel home, says Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.The changes areAutoma...

White Sox use big innings, long balls to down Royals

Dylan Cease benefitted from a pair of five-run innings as the Chicago White Sox trounced the Kansas City Royals 11-6 Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox had home runs from Edwin Encarnacion, Tim Anderson and...

Tennis-Flawless Auger-Aliassime ends Murray's journey in straight sets

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for former champion Andy Murray, cutting short the Britons Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open with a breezy 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020