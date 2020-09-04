Left Menu
Activist urges OIC to convene special session to discuss human rights violations in Xinjiang

A political activist from Mirpur Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has appealed to OIC to convene special session to discuss human rights situation in Xinjiang.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:48 IST
Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A political activist from Mirpur Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has appealed to OIC to convene a special session to discuss human rights situation in Xinjiang. "Appeal to OIC to convene a special session to discuss human rights situation in Chinese occupied East Turkistan also know as Xinjiang," Amjad Ayub Mirza said in a tweet.

In a video which he attached with his tweet, citing a media report, he said that at the moment, the incarceration camps have doubled in China in last one year and more than one million people are incarcerated in these camps. "It is like a prison camp. They are being subjugated to severe mental torture. They are forced to eat pork, forced to drink alcohol, they are told to renounce Islam and they are forced to communist songs for hours and hours each day and this is a stark violation of human rights," he said.

"I think the time has come when the UN must pay attention to these issues. Several deaths have also been reported due to torture. I appeal to OIC to hold a special session and condemn the Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang," he added. China has been criticised for cracking down on Uyghurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination. (ANI)

