Activist approaches Islamic community to protect Uyghur Muslims from Chinese oppression (updated)

Activist approaches Islamic community to protect Uyghur Muslims from Chinese oppression

Uyghur American and rights advocate Rushan Abbas demand OIC and other Muslim countries to watch what Pakistan and China doing to Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:13 IST
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:13 IST
Uyghur American and rights advocate Rushan Abbas. Image Credit: ANI

Uyghur American and rights advocate Rushan Abbas demand OIC and other Muslim countries to watch what Pakistan and China doing to Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. In a video statement, she said, "The world continues to turn a blind eye to the genocide that the Chinese government is perpetrating against Uyghur Muslims."

"Uyghur pleas are dismissed and discredited. Meanwhile, China's propaganda is met with blind faith. By virtue of this faith, over 3 million Uyghurs are imprisoned in concentration camps. Our religion is outlawed, our organs are harvested, our hair is sold, our children ripped from us, our women raped, forcibly married and sterilized," she said. Rushan is the founder and executive director of the non-profit, Campaign for Uyghurs.

She said, "Uyghurs are forced to make your Nike shoes, Zara dresses, Calvin Klein purses as slaves while forsaking their religion and ethnicity." "A promise for 'never again' was made. But that promise is being broken.You hear the cries of agony from the millions facing genocide, from the children who scream out for their parents, the sobs of women who were raped, sterilized, and forced to abort. Still, the most deafening is the silence from the world community, in particular from our Muslim brothers and sisters. This pain is met with justifications made on behalf of the Chinese government," said the activist.

Rushan Abbas said, "The Gulf states remain indifferent to this genocide because of China's Belt and Road initiative accompanied by short term economic benefits. But in the end, China will be the only one who truly benefits. It will do onto all Islamic countries what it is doing to East Turkistan; enforce atheist communist ideology and kill off Islam". The activist is unhappy with Pakistan's failure to raise the Uyghur issue with China, its close ally. She said, "Pakistan naively sees its ties to China as "mutually beneficial". This is folly; it is becoming China's colony. As the Chinese language becomes required and the Chinese military is seen on the streets of Pakistan, it is clear what is developing."

The CCP is turning Islamic countries into their puppets, with their mouths, eyes, and ears covered by China's blood money. The people of these nations are our Muslim brothers and sisters, and their silence stabs our hearts.

Rushan said: "Their fate may be the same as ours if they do not awaken soon! While the OIC has changed its position to support China's genocide, siding with these CCP bullies, we plead with the ummah to take up the cause of saving Uyghur lives, and concurrently protecting Islam from China's war on religion, as is our obligation as Muslims". "This modern-day Genocide isn't just mass killings to the level of extermination; it means the obliteration of a people to extinction. It is our duty to make sure this genocide ends and it is Muslims' duty to defend Islam," she said while concluding: "Don't abandon your Muslim brothers and sisters."

China has been accused of interning one million Uyghurs in "re-education" centers in Xinjiang. Uyghurs do not accept that Xinjiang is part of China, citing the evidence that Uyghur people lived in the area before the Chinese Han and Tang dynasties set up protectorates.

Xinjiang, as it is now, came under the Chinese Qing dynasty rule in the 18th century, but there have been many times in its history when it was not under Chinese control. (ANI)

