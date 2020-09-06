Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali migrant workers start returning to work in India

Lokendra Bahadur Dhami, who had been working in India for the past 5 years had gone back to his hometown in Nepal after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic now wants to return to India.

ANI | Dhangadhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:07 IST
Nepali migrant workers start returning to work in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lokendra Bahadur Dhami, who had been working in India for the past 5 years had gone back to his hometown in Nepal after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic now wants to return to India. He is among the numerous Nepali workers who have queued up at Kailali's Trinagar Customs waiting to return to India for work.

Lokendra used to work at a shopping Complex in New Delhi as a security guard for the last five years and had returned four months ago. Others like him too had to leave their jobs in India to return to their hometowns. "Malls have opened in India. I got to join my duty. It has been four months since I reached Nepal to skip the pandemic but I have got nothing to do here. At least I have a job in India with which I am able to meet the expenses of my family. I am therefore thinking about returning to India for the work which is there for me. My employer has been for week asking me to return, so I am off to New Delhi," Lokendra said.

More than a thousand workers from Nepal have been crossing the Customs at Kailali District of Southern Plain of Nepal to rejoin their jobs in India. Although exact number of Nepali migrant workers are not recorded by any of government institutions, thousands of Nepali are working in India. People of various age groups go to India on annual basis mainly from Far-Western Nepal which has become a means of living for them.

As it does not require visa or permit to work in India, various cities there have been job centres for Nepali workers. Likewise, thousands of Indian workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also crossed the border to work in various sectors in Nepal. As per the record of June 24, a total of 1300 Nepali went to India from Trinagar Customs. As per the record kept by Armed Police Force, a total of 7,500 Nepali migrant workers went to India in between June 24 to July 24 via Trinagar Customs.

With rise in COVID-19 cases in India during the month of March and the imposition of lockdown in India, more than two hundred thousand Nepali migrant workers had returned back to Nepal. Now with business falling back to track in India despite rising number of cases in India, Nepali workers despite knowing the risk are flocking to India for jobs. Hundreds of Nepali migrant workers had returned home after the coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed in India.

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Important to capture the soul of the character: Sudheer Babu on Pullela Gopichand biopic

Gearing up to start production on Pullela Gopichand biopic, south star Sudheer Babu says an artiste must concentrate on capturing the soul of the personality when playing a real-life character on screen. Gopichand, a former All England Cham...

deGrom hopes for rare win as Mets host Phillies

A win by a New York Mets starting pitcher can be a rare sight, a feeling Jacob deGrom is quite familiar with at times. The Mets will send deGrom to the mound Sunday afternoon looking for an even rarer second straight win by a New York start...

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...

To curb suicidal tendencies, MP hosp sets up patient-kin meet

Jabalpur MP, Sept 6 PTIThe Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital NSCBMCH in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020