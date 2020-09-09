Brazil registers over 127,000 COVID-19 deaths
Updated: 09-09-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 05:06 IST
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Brazilian government said Tuesday the country's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 127,000 after registering 504 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 127,464. Additionally, 14,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,162,073 cases.
Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 858,783 cases and 31,430 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 233,373 cases and 16,646 deaths. Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America. (ANI/Xinhua)
