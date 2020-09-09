Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, France, Australia hold dialogue to enhance cooperation in Indo-Pacific Region

The foreign secretaries of India, France and Australia co-chaired a first trilateral dialogue on Wednesday with an objective to "synergising their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, secure, prosperous and rules-based" Indo-Pacific Region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:06 IST
India, France, Australia hold dialogue to enhance cooperation in Indo-Pacific Region
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Image Credit: ANI

The foreign secretaries of India, France and Australia co-chaired a first trilateral dialogue on Wednesday with an objective to "synergising their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, secure, prosperous and rules-based" Indo-Pacific Region. The virtual meeting was chaired by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla; Secretary-General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Francois Delattre; Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary, Frances Adamson, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs.

The focus of the dialogue was on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region, the ministry said."The outcome-oriented meeting was held with the objective of building on the strong bilateral relations that the three countries share with each other and synergising their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, secure, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region. The three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis," the statement read. During the dialogue, the three sides discussed economic and geostrategic challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic responses to COVID-19.

Cooperation on Marine Global Commons and potential areas for practical cooperation at the trilateral and regional level were also discussed, including through regional organisations such as The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Commission, the statement read. The three countries also had an exchange on the priorities, challenges and trends in regional and global multilateral institutions, including the best ways to strengthen and reform multilateralism. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...

UP: 2 held with 4 kilograms smack worth Rs 4 crore

The police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly for allegedly possessing around 4 kilograms of smack worth Rs 4 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, On suspicion, th...

Mizoram records highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 more people, including 48 Border Security Force BSF personnel, testing positive for the disease, an official said. The fresh infections have pushed the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020