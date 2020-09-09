Left Menu
Jaishankar meets Russian Foreign Minister

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:27 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and said the talks reflected the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, who is in Moscow to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterpart and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways to boost bilateral relations. Jaishankar landed in Moscow for SCO Foreign Ministers' meet on Tuesday. (ANI)

