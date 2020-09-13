Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Cyprus sign MoU for new training centre on border security

The United States and Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a new training centre which will provide expertise for the rest of the region on border security and nonproliferation, said Michael Pompeo, State Department Secretary on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 07:04 IST
US, Cyprus sign MoU for new training centre on border security
US Secreatry of State Michael Pompeo with Cyprus President Anastasiades. (Photo credit: Michael Pompeo official twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The United States and Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a new training centre which will provide expertise for the rest of the region on border security and nonproliferation, said Michael Pompeo, State Department Secretary on Saturday (local time). Following the meeting with Cyprus President Anastasiades, Pompeo tweeted, "Fantastic to see Cyprus President Anastasiades today in Nicosia. The Republic of Cyprus is a key partner in the Eastern Mediterranean and we are committed to deepening our bilateral relationship."

According to a press statement issued by the State Department, "Today the foreign minister and I just signed an MoU to create a new training center to be funded by the United States and built here in Cyprus. It will provide expertise for the rest of the region on border security and nonproliferation. It will be known as the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security, or CYCLOPS," Pompeo said as quoted in a Saturday release from the US State Department." Pompeo further said that the US will continue to support a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation which would benefit all Cypriots as well as the wider region. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Safeway Open set for wild finish with three tied for lead

Brian Stuard birdied his final hole on Saturday to join James Hahn and Australian Cameron Percy at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the PGA Tours season-opening Safeway Open. Stuard, who began the day five shots of...

Gregorius clubs grand slam, Phillies rout Marlins

Didi Gregorius slugged a grand slam to lead the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night. In addition, Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored and two walks for the Phillie...

Heyward's blast lifts Cubs past Brewers in ninth

Jason Heyward hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 4-2 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Heywards blast to right-center field punctuated a wild comeback for ...

Australia minister warns foreign journalists amid China spat

A senior Australian government minister on Sunday warned foreign journalists working in the country they might come under the scrutiny of federal agencies if they provide a slanted view of Australian affairs. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020