Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 49 coronavirus cases, majority are migrants

Singapore has recorded 49 coronavirus cases, the majority of them being linked to migrant workers in dormitories.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:06 IST
Singapore reports 49 coronavirus cases, majority are migrants
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has recorded 49 coronavirus cases, the majority of them being linked to migrant workers in dormitories. According to The Straits Times, the country's Health Ministry said that one community and eight imported cases were reported outside the dormitories on Sunday.

The only community case is a 42-year-old work permit holder who is not linked to the previous cases. Although asymptomatic, he was tested as part of routine testing of workers in the construction and marine sectors who reside outside the dormitories. Among the eight imported cases, two of them -- a Singaporean and another permanent resident -- had returned to Singapore from India. Four others are work permit holders currently employed in Singapore and had arrived from the Philippines on August 30.

The affected persons have been put on a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their quarantine period at dedicated facilities. The country's Health Ministry said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has come down to one in the past week, down from two cases in the previous week.

Also, the number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period, The Straits Times reported. Cases among the migrant workers in dormitories continue to be detected. Ever since the dormitories were declared COVID-19 free last month, an average of 45 workers have tested positive for the infection daily, the Health Ministry stated last Wednesday.

They were primarily detected through active surveillance testing like rostered routine testing (RRT), and aggressive tracing and testing when a new case has been found. According to official data, Singapore has reported 57,406 cases. So far, 56,764 have fully recovered from the infection and there are 27 fatalities.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16 pc m-o-m in August

The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index WPI increased to 0.16 percent in August as compared to 1.17 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year, the government said on Monday. It was at minus 0.58 percent in ...

Delhi violence: Special Cell summons short film producer Rahul Roy, documentary-maker Saba Dewan

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, activist and former JNU stud...

Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences because of injuries to several players. Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarte...

London stocks gain as AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trials

UK shares rose on Monday as drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, while Brexit fears simmered ahead of a parliament vote on a plan to break international law by breaching parts of the divorce treaty with the European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020