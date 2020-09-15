Jill Biden's USD 700 boots with a message

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming US Presidential elections, Jill Biden, professor and wife of Joe Biden, has gotten herself a pair of boots emblazoned with the message "vote". The Hill reported Biden's black 700 Stuart Weitzman boots were adorned with large silver letters that spelt out "vote" as she joined her husband for early voting in Delaware. The boots with the message were meant to raise awareness about voting.

The luxury shoe apparel company was quoted as saying that the net profits earned from the limited edition of these leather boots will be donated to the organisation 'I am a voter'. Last month Michelle Obama was spotted wearing a gold "vote" necklace during her speech at Democratic National Convention.

The Hill further reported that Obama's voting initiative, When We All Vote, later released a voting merchandise collection with sartorial products aimed at encouraging Americans to head to the polls. (ANI)