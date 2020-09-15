Left Menu
Development News Edition

US ambassador to China Terry Branstad to step down

United States Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will be stepping down from his position and depart from Beijing in early October, the US Embassy in Beijing said on Monday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 05:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 05:17 IST
US ambassador to China Terry Branstad to step down
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad. Image Credit: ANI

United States Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will be stepping down from his position and depart from Beijing in early October, the US Embassy in Beijing said on Monday (local time). The Hill reported that Branstad, a former Iowa Republican governor who has served as ambassador to China since 2017, will leave amid heightened tensions between China and the US on topics including trade, technology and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Embassy did not cite any reason for Branstad's departure, it said that the ambassador confirmed his decision to leave the position in a phone call to President Donald Trump last week. While thanking Branstad for his three years of service, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo tweeted, "President @realDonaldTrump chose Ambassador Branstad because his decades long experience dealing with China made him the best person to represent the administration and to defend American interests and ideals in this important relationship."

"Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair. This will have lasting, positive effects on U.S. foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific for decades to come," he said in another tweet. Amid the US' criticism on China for the spread of coronavirus, The Hill reported that last week China's People's Daily newspaper declined to publish a column written by Branstad, in which he said Beijing was "exploiting" US openness in recent decades.

While the newspaper's spokesperson was quoted as saying that the article was "full of loopholes, and seriously inconsistent with fact", Pompeo said that China's ambassador to the US is "free to publish in any US media outlet." (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rochester mayor fires police chief over handling Daniel Prude's death

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren on Monday fired Police Chief LaRon Singletary and suspended two city officials over the handling of the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in police custody, as she called for a federal review of the...

Surat to plant 70,000 saplings to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Surat civic body, several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday that falls on September 17. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City told ANI, We st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to dip as investors await key data

Asian shares looked set to open lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential COVID-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.A...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UBS chairman maps out Credit Suisse merger httpson.ft.com3kbmeMW - Parma football club poised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020