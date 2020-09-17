UK PM Boris Johnson wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday and expressed hope to meet him soon. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon."

Meanwhile, wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister. (ANI)