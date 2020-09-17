Police crackdown on protestors demanding reappointment of retired Electricity Authority MD

Nepal Police has continued crackdown on protestors hitting streets with demand for reappointment of recently retired Managing Director of state Electricity Authority. A group of youth staging demonstration in Maitighar, popular protest site in Nepali capital Kathmandu were baton charged and arrested by Police for gathering at a public place defying the restriction.

"We have orders not to let any protest be held with COVID-19 restrictions; large gathering and protests are still prohibited," a police official told ANI. Dispersing protestors before formal start of the protest, Police had diverted the traffic to and filtered the protestors who tried to flee from the scene in their motorcycles. Some of them were identified, beaten, either arrested or released afterwards.

Protestors have demanded reappointment of Kul Man Ghising, recently retired MD of Nepal Electricity Authority who is regarded as the person who worked to end Nepal's decade long load shedding which gripped the Himalayan nation up to 18 hours in a day. Agitating youths carried placards with slogans, "Reappoint Kul Man Ghising", "We have lights only because of you" and "We want Kulman, the Light man" and chanted slogans against incumbent Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for not reappointing him.

Ghising's four-year term as Managing Director of state Electricity Authority, ended on September 14. He is regarded as the one who successfully transformed once-bankrupt state electricity authority during his tenure. (ANI)